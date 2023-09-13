Three Minutes with Morgan: JaQuan Maddox

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - JaQuan Maddox of the Monroe Golden Tornadoes earned our week 3 player of the week award.

Maddox is a key piece on Monroe’s dominant defensive. In the Golden Tornadoes 28-7 win over Seminole County, Maddox was a big part in holding the Seminoles offensive to just one touchdown. He also scored two defensive touchdowns. Find out how he did it and much more about the star in this episode of Three Minutes with Morgan!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.