‘This shows total disregard for life’: Colquitt Co., Moultrie law enforcement search for shooting suspects

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the community to find the suspects and information in two recent shootings.

Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson and Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell are seen during a Facebook video detailing the shootings and what was found.

The first shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 10 in the 1300 block of Tenth Street Southwest, according to Ladson. The second shooting happened on Monday night in the 600 block of First Street Northwest.

In both shootings, Ladson said multiple shots were fired that went into homes where a 4-year-old and 13-year-old were. It is unclear if anyone was injured by the gunfire.

“What is disturbing is the frequency and the amount of rounds that were expended during both of these shootings. All shootings are disturbing, but this shows total disregard for life,” Ladosn said.

The chief said that they have suspects in mind as both shootings are being investigated. However, Ladson said the shootings are possibly retaliatory and they may not end until the suspects are arrested.

The community is asked to share any information that may have by calling 911, the anonymous tip line at (229) 890-5449, or the email tip line at tipline@moultriega.com.

To watch the full video, click here.

WALB has reached out to the Moultrie Police Department for more details on the investigations. We will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.