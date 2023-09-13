We're Hiring Wednesday
Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

