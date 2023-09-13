Scattered showers likely as drier air gradually returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with scattered showers and storms along a stationary front are pushing into #SGA. Clusters of showers and storms extend from Dooly to Early Counties moving E-SE with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds which ends before midnight. More showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon as the front slowly sinks south.

Behind the front drier and cooler air gradually move in to end out the week. However scattered showers and storms are likely Friday morning into the afternoon. Look for drier conditions on Saturday which will bring a hint of fall with tons of sunshine.

Sunday a disturbance swings across the region with scattered showers and storms but not a washout.

We’ll welcome a drop in temperatures to and slightly below average with highs low-mid 80s and lows mid-upper 60s. It’ll be a delightful change with slightly lower humidity the end of the week into the weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee making a northward turn with tropical storm conditions expected early Thursday across Bermuda. Along the East Coast impacts of coastal flooding, dangerous surfs and rip currents. Lee’s projected continues toward New England and Atlantic Canada into the weekend.

