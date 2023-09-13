We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Scattered showers likely as drier air gradually returns

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with scattered showers and storms along a stationary front are pushing into #SGA. Clusters of showers and storms extend from Dooly to Early Counties moving E-SE with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds which ends before midnight. More showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon as the front slowly sinks south.

Behind the front drier and cooler air gradually move in to end out the week. However scattered showers and storms are likely Friday morning into the afternoon. Look for drier conditions on Saturday which will bring a hint of fall with tons of sunshine.

Sunday a disturbance swings across the region with scattered showers and storms but not a washout.

We’ll welcome a drop in temperatures to and slightly below average with highs low-mid 80s and lows mid-upper 60s. It’ll be a delightful change with slightly lower humidity the end of the week into the weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee making a northward turn with tropical storm conditions expected early Thursday across Bermuda. Along the East Coast impacts of coastal flooding, dangerous surfs and rip currents. Lee’s projected continues toward New England and Atlantic Canada into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.
Robert Breedlove, 43
Albany police search for man wanted on charges related to suspected stabbing, home invasion
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old woman
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Sept 13
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More showers and storms as cold front arrives