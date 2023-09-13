Sales from new downtown Sylvester thrift store help local humane society

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester now has a new thrift store where residents can shop with all proceeds benefiting the Best Friends Humane Society.

In 2022 alone, nearly 1,400 animals came through the shelter.

The Best Friends Thrift Store takes donations anywhere from household items, books and decorations. If you aren’t able to provide monetary donations, this is another way you can help.

“The two biggest needs are food and cleaning supplies, and then obviously monetary donations, which is the reason for starting this. We are a non-profit. We run with six staff members and a small budget,” said the President of Best Friends Humane Society Jason Orr.

The Best friends Thrift Store opened September 1st and the public’s response has been better than expected. (Source: WALB)

“We have been welcomed from the community. We’ve had more support than we were expecting. We had a great turnout from our grand opening, so sales are going really well, and we are getting a lot of donations,” said Shelter Director Leah Orr.

Sylvester Main Street Manager Karen Singletary says she has seen the growth of Sylvester develop so this new addition served several needs.

“The reason for coming in it’s the talk of the town and how great the items here are. And it’s also for a great cause so it’s a two-for-one,” said Singletary.

In previous years, the directors were hosting a yard sale, but they found it wasn’t bringing in enough revenue, so they decided to partner with a business.

“Last year we took in almost 1,400 animals I think it was like 1,362 animals from within Worth County. And that is a big strain financially on a very small rural shelter,” Jason said.

Like many South Georgia towns, Sylvester has worked to fill vacant storefronts.

“When I first became mainstreet manager there was a good bit of empty buildings and they have slowly filled in with really good businesses that seem to be stable in this community,” said Singletary.

“Last month, we had our best month with adoptions we’ve ever had. We had 32 adoptions last month. We also have had our best day-related adoptions with eight in one day that we have record of,” Jason said.

Whether you’re buying or donating, that’s not the only way you can help. Currently, the organizers are in need of volunteers and people to adopt animals.

“We are at capacity right now. We have 48 dog kennels and probably about 20 cat kennels. Our transports are a little slow, adoption numbers are up but there is always a need, and we are getting in new animals every day,” said Orr.

Any donation small or large can bring a furry friend to a new home, something this new thrift store is designed to do.

