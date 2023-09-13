Plane crash kills 1 in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A plane crash in Fitzgerald has killed one, according to the Ben Hill County Coroner’s Office.

The plane crashed near east Ohoopee Street and north Monitor Drive.

Few details are currently known as law enforcement and other personnel are on the scene now.

WALB News has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and WALB will update you with more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.