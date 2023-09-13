We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger discusses ‘health checks’ voting machines statewide

Georgia, "Health Checks" on voting equipment
By Jim Wallace
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to see how security checks on voting machines have gone as preparations are already being made for future elections.

I’m joined now by the Secretary of State for the State of Georgia, Brad Raffensberger, and he is doing what is being called “health checks” on the state’s voting equipment. Tell me what’s going on, Mr. Secretary.

“Our office is going around the state of Georgia, all 159 counties, and doing security checks and health checks of all the equipment,” Raffensberger said. “We also have called in both GBI and DHS to look at physical, you know, site security. And we also obviously coming into 2024, will be again having very robust cyber security checks. But right now, we’re looking at all the equipment, making sure that nothing has been tampered with, and we’ve done about 50% of all the counties so far. We can conclusively say that none of the machines have been tampered with. A few things like light bulbs that cracks screen, but other than that the counties look like they’re in great shape and I’ll be down, you know, and be down in Lee County later this week.”

Doing these kind of checks, of course, the polls say people are concerned by election integrity doing these kinds of checks. Do you believe that will help assure that people of Georgia?

“Yeah, it should definitely. People should be. Should feel very secure about where we are with election integrity and security. Also, accessibility in that. Because no matter how you vote now in Georgia, it will be based on photo ID. If you want to vote early or in person on Election Day these kinds, that is always going to be based on photo ID. But now, with the absentee voting, that’s also based with driver’s license number, which is photo ID based. And so, that’s a really strong way of shoring up people’s confidence. Also shores up security. We also have 17 days early voting, so we are recognized right now as also having the cleanest voter list in the entire country. Also, we want to make sure everyone understands that the voter rolls are clean. The machines are accurate, and we have plenty of opportunities, so you can go early on Election Day, or no excuse absentee voting. We expect 2024 to be a fairly strongly participated election.”

A lot of people might not know, but these election machines, what happens between elections where these machines are obviously kept very secure.

“Right. And that’s one of the things that part of our health check, we’re checking what is the security of the facility, whether these are secure. We’ve done through that. We’ll give everyone a check mark. Yeah, the pass or fail, and the count has done a really good job, and then now we’re going through it. Just really making sure that none of the software or any department machine has been tampered with by bad actors.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations
Robert Breedlove, 43
Albany police search for man wanted on charges related to suspected stabbing, home invasion
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
The Albany nonprofit says more than 108,000 people in Georgia have some form of medical debt,...
Albany organization heading to D.C. to urge Biden admin to address medical debt crisis
David Shafer and Cathleen Alston Latham
Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering
Several Lowndes County citizens rallied outside the Lowndes County Judicial building for paper...
South Ga. group rallies in Lowndes Co. to push for paper ballots in future elections