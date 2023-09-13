We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Weather

Rain chances linger with cooling afternoons
AM fog, PM scattered showers and storms with highs still top off near 90°. Seasonable temps in the upper 80s with more PM showers and storms. Showers linger Fri
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AM fog, PM scattered showers and storms with highs still top off near 90°. Seasonable temps in the upper 80s with more PM showers and storms. Showers linger Friday morning and then drier and cooler weather takes over. It lasts through Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday. Drier with below average temperatures take us into next week.

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

