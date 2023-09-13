We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘The Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2 million

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million...
The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Brady Bunch” house just sold for over $3 million.

Believe it or not, that was far below the asking price.

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking. It was listed in May for $5.5 million.

That’s not even how much HGTV paid for the property in 2018, before investing thousands in it for a complete remodel.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 1970s sitcom. It even features Greg’s remodeled attic space.

The listing says it’s believed to be the second most photographed home in the U.S. behind the White House.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations
Robert Breedlove, 43
Albany police search for man wanted on charges related to suspected stabbing, home invasion
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured
La Fiesta del Pueblo Banner
Fiesta Del Pueblo in Tifton returns for 25th year

Latest News

Sens. Ossoff, Rev. Warnock and Rep. Bishop on upgrading Fire Safety programs area across...
Public Safety Departments across Middle and Southwest Ga. expect upgrades
The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.
Chick-fil-A launches express drive-thru lane for mobile orders only
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot