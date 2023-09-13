Americus senior festival encourages a healthy mind and body

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Seniors got together in Americus Wednesday, to dance and hold talent contests. It’s called the Innovative Senior Fall Festival.

The Innovative Senior Fall Festival is designed to get seniors moving and give them options for senior care. The turnout was a huge crowd, after not having one since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Enjoying all the festivities, enjoying seeing senior citizens move, and I’m not just talking about exercising, but moving everything. It’s a joy to know they are not sitting down trying to die, but up trying to live,” Carol Barner Seay, a participant and vendor, said.

This event is free to the public and one way organizers are pouring back into the community is by instilling knowledge of different home care options.

“We really want to expand our caregiving capacity in our community. We know seniors are the largest population and the fastest-growing population. So, we just need people to connect with us so we can make a difference in the communities we serve,” Eshonda Blue, Innovative Senior Fall Festival CEO and co-founder, said.

One message that organizers want the seniors to be aware of is not only their options but also financial assistance.

“It’s so much that they are not aware of that can be paid for through their Medicare/Medicaid that they are not aware of and need to know,” Elaine Nealy, Family Connection chair for Preston, Georgia, said.

Organizers tell WALB that they plan to expand the Senior Fall Festival to Waycross and Valdosta for on September 11, 2024. To find out more resources that Innovative Senior Fall Festival has to offer, click here.

