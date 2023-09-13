Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old elderly woman

ALBANY, Ga. - The Albany Police Department (APD) would like the public’s assistance in locating this man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Bryon Alexander Ford, 25, known gang member has 24 active warrants stemming from an incident that took place in July.

According to APD, on July 17, Ford allegedly shot at a residence several times, and during the incident a 71-year-old elderly woman was shot in the arm.

Ford’s warrants are five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm near public roadway, two counts of cruelty to children, cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, ten counts of gang participation, and probation violation.

Ford stands 5′07, weighs 147 pounds and was last near the 1700 block of W Broad Ave, according to APD.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

