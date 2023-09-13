We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old elderly woman

Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. - The Albany Police Department (APD) would like the public’s assistance in locating this man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Bryon Alexander Ford, 25, known gang member has 24 active warrants stemming from an incident that took place in July.

According to APD, on July 17, Ford allegedly shot at a residence several times, and during the incident a 71-year-old elderly woman was shot in the arm.

Ford’s warrants are five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm near public roadway, two counts of cruelty to children, cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, ten counts of gang participation, and probation violation.

Ford stands 5′07, weighs 147 pounds and was last near the 1700 block of W Broad Ave, according to APD.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.
Robert Breedlove, 43
Albany police search for man wanted on charges related to suspected stabbing, home invasion
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured
La Fiesta del Pueblo Banner
Fiesta Del Pueblo in Tifton returns for 25th year

Latest News

Sens. Ossoff, Rev. Warnock and Rep. Bishop on upgrading Fire Safety programs area across...
Public Safety Departments across Middle and Southwest Ga. expect upgrades
Two arrested in Lowndes County drug trafficking investigation
Two arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in Lowndes Co.
Tommy Coleman, Edison’s city attorney, said the city is now more than $500,000 in debt.
City of Edison initiates financial recovery plan, reveals increase in debt
The suspect may have fled into Florida.
Albany police search for man wanted on charges related to suspected stabbings, home invasion