More showers and storms as cold front arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms have produced gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Overnight gradual clearing and mild as lows drop into the low 70s.

There’s a cold front pushing across the region, it’ll keep rain chances likely the next couple of days. Behind the boundary late Thursday into Friday drier and cooler air filter in just in time for the weekend.

Highs drop from the low 90s into the mid 80s by Friday while lows fall into the 60s with the coolest low-mid 60s Saturday morning.

It’ll be a delightful change with slightly lower humidity and an early taste of fall the end of the week into the weekend. Although still pleasant on Sunday, a disturbance moving across the region brings isolated showers and storms to end the weekend. By no means a washout as most remain dry.

Next week models are suggesting a very dry and seasonably warm week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues its track over the Atlantic a major category 3 hurricane. Forecast track gradually turns north with impacts of coastal flooding, dangerous surfs and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard. Still uncertainty in potential impacts across New England Friday through the weekend.

Tracking north over the far eastern Atlantic is Hurricane Margot with winds of 85mph and poses no threat to land.

On the heels of Margot, Invest 97L in the eastern Atlantic. It’s expected to become the next tropical storm (Nigel) over the next seven days.

