We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Latest News

FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says
FILE - Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15. Here’s what to expect
The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters. (Source:...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to visit her 90-year-old sister
This reunion was three years in the making. Because of Covid, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan, of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old siste