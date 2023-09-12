Embracing the beat of Latin Culture: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe, Newswire) - Every year, from September fifteenth to October fifteenth, Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges, appreciates, and celebrates Latin and Hispanic cultures, as well as their impact on the United States. Despite Hispanics and Latinos making up 20 percent of the population and Hispanic Heritage Month being a nation-wide observance, there is still a lot that people don’t know about it.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time when music, cuisine, and rich traditions intertwine. It’s a time to recognize Hispanic culture and the independence days of Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America. But, how much do you know about the origins of this celebration?

Luis Martinez-Fernandez, PhD holder and professor of Caribbean history at the University of Central Florida says, “It started back in 1967, ‘68 when a congressman from east L.A. presented a bill to have Hispanic Heritage Week.”

So, why does it start September fifteenth and end October fifteenth?

Fernandez explains, “The reason for the selection of that date was that some central American countries gained their independence in September 15 of 1821.” He goes on to explain the ways in which this time can be celebrated – “People associate these events with music and dance and food. That’s important, but I always emphasize that we need to look at other cultural manifestations such as poetry and painting.”

Like renowned painters, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Frida Kahlo. In the world of entertainment, Hollywood would not be the same without Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Rita Moreno, Salma Hayek and Sofia Vergara. So, let’s celebrate how the Hispanic community continues to shape and enrich our country.

Did you know Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States? Another fact, according to the minority veterans report by the Department of Veterans Affairs, over one million U.S. vets are of Hispanic or Latin decent.

