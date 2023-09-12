We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Embracing the beat of Latin Culture: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time when music, cuisine, and rich traditions intertwine.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe, Newswire) - Every year, from September fifteenth to October fifteenth, Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges, appreciates, and celebrates Latin and Hispanic cultures, as well as their impact on the United States. Despite Hispanics and Latinos making up 20 percent of the population and Hispanic Heritage Month being a nation-wide observance, there is still a lot that people don’t know about it.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time when music, cuisine, and rich traditions intertwine. It’s a time to recognize Hispanic culture and the independence days of Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America. But, how much do you know about the origins of this celebration?

Luis Martinez-Fernandez, PhD holder and professor of Caribbean history at the University of Central Florida says, “It started back in 1967, ‘68 when a congressman from east L.A. presented a bill to have Hispanic Heritage Week.”

So, why does it start September fifteenth and end October fifteenth?

Fernandez explains, “The reason for the selection of that date was that some central American countries gained their independence in September 15 of 1821.” He goes on to explain the ways in which this time can be celebrated – “People associate these events with music and dance and food. That’s important, but I always emphasize that we need to look at other cultural manifestations such as poetry and painting.”

Like renowned painters, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Frida Kahlo. In the world of entertainment, Hollywood would not be the same without Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Rita Moreno, Salma Hayek and Sofia Vergara. So, let’s celebrate how the Hispanic community continues to shape and enrich our country.

Did you know Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States? Another fact, according to the minority veterans report by the Department of Veterans Affairs, over one million U.S. vets are of Hispanic or Latin decent.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Sunday, September 10th is National Grandparent’s Day
The Rise of the Grandparent Generation: Science-Backed benefits
Sunday, September 10th is National Grandparent’s Day
The Rise of the Grandparent Generation: Science-Backed benefits
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time when music, cuisine, and rich traditions intertwine.
Embracing the beat of Latin Culture: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Traumatic brain injuries hospitalize 50 to 60,000 children every year, but can ketamine be the...
Ketamine to heal kids’ brains?