Albany police search for man wanted on several charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges.

Robert Breedlove, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, theft by taking – motor vehicle, and home invasion, according to APD.

Breedlove stands 6′0 and weighs 175 pounds, the suspect has visible scars, marks, and tattoos. There is a tattoo of Jesus on right arm, and a wolf tattoo on left arm.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Breedlove, please call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.