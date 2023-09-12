We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations

Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.(WALB)
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.

“Especially for a person like me,” Wright said. “I’m a single parent. It helps us because it’s hard out here, with everything going on it’s very hard. So, to be able to have help and find resources to help us, it’s a blessing.”

Wright has certainly worked for this opportunity, alongside the city of Albany’s tenant-based Rental Assistance Program (TBRA) and Strive to Thrive. The funding provides security and utility deposits, as well as a partial monthly rental subsidy.

“This individual has invested in herself,” said Alvita Swain, executive director of Strive2Thrive. “She’s doing the work it takes to become self-sufficient. So, in collaboration with Strive2Thrive, DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) and her hard work. She’s making this happen.”

Monday marked a celebration and also showed Wright and her family they were not alone in this new journey.

“It is proven to be a benefit to local families, so we’re excited to have you be a part of that,” said Orson Burton Jr., public service manager Department of Community and Economic Development. “The city of Albany is really grateful for our partnership, to be able to have home funds to dedicate to and for tenant-based rental assistance. So we’re really excited about the work.”

For Wright, this is just the beginning of a beautiful story.

“More opportunities,” said Wright. “More doors opening. And also being able to inspire other people to be a part of Strive to Thrive. Get out there to look at resources, find help. Help is out there, you just have to be able to go find it.”

“I think it does inspire other people,” Swain said. “Because sometimes you can’t see yourself doing this. And you always see people who may be at the upper rungs of life. But then to see people just like yourself in the same situation, be able to accomplish this is very inspiring.”

