We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Woman struck by lightning while walking dog on beach

The CDC says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million. (WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - Two nurses, who are dating, jumped in to help after a woman was struck by lightning while walking her dog on a Massachusetts beach.

Clouds rolled in Saturday towards Savin Hill Beach in Boston, bringing booms of thunder and blasts of lightning. Residents could tell one particular lightning strike hit close to home.

“I heard that bolt of lightning. It was so loud,” resident Kenneth Osherow said. “A fire truck came by and then, 30 seconds later, an ambulance then another ambulance, a police car.”

Police say around 3:30 p.m., EMS responded to a call for help after a 31-year-old woman was hit by lightning while walking her dog on the beach. Neighbors say those on the beach carried her up the stairs and onto a porch to protect her from the rain.

Tracy Cronin, an intensive care unit nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, lives just steps away from where the lightning hit. She rushed over to help the woman who was struck.

“She had a burn wound on her chest, and her pants were burned off of her and you could smell it,” Cronin said.

The nurse says she and her boyfriend, who is an emergency room nurse, took turns performing CPR on the woman for around 15 minutes.

“Initially, we didn’t get a pulse, but then, we finally got a pulse. She wasn’t awake though. She was down for quite a while,” Cronin said.

Police say once paramedics arrived, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition Sunday.

“Never seen anything like this happen,” Cronin said.

The victim’s dog was scared by the lightning strike and ran off. It was located in Savin Hill and reunited with family Sunday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall
The CDC says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million....
'You could smell it': Dating nurses help woman struck by lightning on beach
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un departed for Russia, South Korea media says