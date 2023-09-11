We're Hiring Wednesday
SWGA Regional Commission, DOCO Commission partner to provide housing updates

Dougherty County commissioners say they feel the improvements have been delayed long enough.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five years after the historic January storms destroyed parts of Dougherty County, commissioners are once again ramping up efforts to renovate homes that still sit damaged.

Dougherty County Commissioners said that they feel the improvements have been delayed long enough, and that they’re doing all that they can to make sure the funds are accessible to citizens.

Until now, District Two Commissioner Victor Edwards says there has been confusion about who can access these funds and when.

“The income level sometimes eliminates some of those people from receiving those funds,” Edwards, said. “And I think that’s where we want to be able to change that where a person actually crosses the finish line and gets those home repairs done.”

Now, the commissioners are asking the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission for updates on who has reached out for funding, and what other barriers they might face. The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission and Dougherty County have a partnership aimed at fixing homes that qualify for improvements like rehabbing windows and roofing.

There is no deadline to apply for these improvements, and if people want to apply, they should reach out to the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission or talk to the Dougherty County Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

