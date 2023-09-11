Phoebe Sumter now able to use robotic system during surgeries

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter can now perform surgeries with a new surgical robot.

The DaVinci Surgical System will allow complex surgical procedures through small incisions with high-definition 3D vision.

Reports say that the DaVinci is designed to result in smaller incisions, less pain and a faster return to normal activities after surgery.

“It gives us the opportunity to do some new procedures that we weren’t doing before. More than anything, it allows us to do some of the procedures we’ve been doing for a long time, even better than we have before. In some cases, it’s safer and speeds up the recovery,” said Bariatric and General Surgeon for Phoebe Sumter, Jeremy Joyner.

Photos of the Da Vinci robot performing a demonstrative surgery on a grape (Source: Phoebe Health Systems)

Jacqueline McLatchy is a gynecologist who oversees female patients, and most recently, they have seen an increase in hernia and acid reflux surgeries.

“The DaVinci allows us to approach more complex cases that we might not have been able to do previously. Like really bad endometriosis cases or patients who have significant comorbidities. So, it really has expanded our access,” said McLatchy.

Previously, doctors were only performing laparoscopic surgery, which limited the ability to move around during the procedure. The DaVinci robot will allow surgeons to see and make precise adjustments.

“As a surgeon, that gives me just an incredible increase in precision and vision, and that equals less tension on the tissue that I’m handling, equals less bleeding. And it can also equal, well, we hope it will translate to fewer complications,” said Joyner.

Right now, Phoebe Sumter’s DaVinci robot is used for scheduled procedures like hernias and gastric bypass surgeries. But eventually, the hospital plans to use it for urgent procedures.

“Right now, we are in the process of training our staff. Hopefully, in the near future, we will be able to use these robotics for when we are on on-call cases or even emergency cases,” said Joyner.

The unique aspect of the robotic surgical system is more range of motion to work with in the operating room. Experts also tell WALB they hope to expand 24/7 access for emergency cases.

One benefit of rural hospitals having access to new technology is that patients can commute a short distance for high-end healthcare.

“Previously, people had to significantly travel if they wanted to have robotic surgery, and that can be cumbersome to a lot of patients, especially if they are taking care of children or missing work because of their surgeries,” said McLatchy.

A patient from Sylvester, Georgia recently underwent robotic bariatric in August 2023, and she says she noticed benefits within weeks.

“We’ve seen an increase even in just the past couple of months in individuals coming in asking specifically for robotic surgery compared to minimally invasive surgeries or open surgery,” said McLatchy.

Greater precision, quicker recovery and fewer complications are something every healthcare facility strives for.

