Fiesta Del Pueblo in Tifton returns for 25th year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Fiesta Del Pueblo is celebrating its 25th year this year.

Attendees can expect the same great food, performances and cultures from previous years, as well as the return of a beloved contest.

Fiesta Del Pueblo celebrates the several Latin American cultures and countries that reside in South Georgia. It is organized by the Fiesta Del Pueblo committee.

The festival will have a children’s section that includes face painting, chrildren’s craft, bouney houses and wall climbing.

Attendees can also visit booths about health, education, social services and community organizations.

“Every year La Fiesta attracts around 11,000 people from more than 25 Georgia counties and an estimate of 10 states,” the release said.

The funds produced by vendors and contributors at Fiesta del Pueblo feed into the Maria Guadalupe Cervantes Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship goes to one young man or woman of Latino descent and helps to pay their tuition for ABAC.

Fiesta Del Pueblo Committee Member Dina Willis talks the origin of the festival, what you can expect at this year’s festival and what is coming back to the festival.

The festival will be on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in Fullwood Park in Tifton.

