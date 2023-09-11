We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

DOCO Commission, Public Works work to find solution to speeding issue across county

Current policy says speed bumps can't be added to areas with speed limits over 35 mph. Some are looking to change that.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission and Public Works are teaming up to tackle the ongoing speeding issue in Dougherty County.

Staff with Public Works said that the current policy doesn’t allow for speed bumps in residential areas above 30 miles per hour. And because of the ongoing speeding problem, they want to change the policy to accommodate that.

“There are already residents with 35 mile an hour speed limits, but they don’t qualify for speed bumps as the policy currently states,” Public Works Director Chucky Mathis said. “This change will allow those places that have speed limits of 35 and less to be a part of the change.”

Public Works also will conduct studies to see which residential areas may have more safety precautions.

“If it gets approved, then it gives the board more legitimate seal of it gives, gives them more autonomy to make decisions in areas that has speed limits that are 35 and below and not just 30 and below,” Mathis said.

However, some commissioners feel that other measures need to be taken before investing in speed bumps.

“Instead of going straight to the speed bumps or the speed tables, we might need to put in the place of stop signs or blinking signs or even not having a full street of speed bumps, but probably intervals of speed bumps,” District Two Commissioner Victor Edwards said.

If people notice speeding in their neighborhood and want to see something done about it, they can reach out to their local commissioner or call 311.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA

Latest News

Representatives from the SWGA Regional Commission.
SWGA Regional Commission, DOCO Commission partner to provide housing updates
Dougherty County commissioners say they feel the improvements have been delayed long enough.
SWGA Regional Commission gives update on housing
Thomasville firefighters and community members are coming together to climb these stairs all in...
Thomasville community remembers 9/11 with stair walk
Lanier County can expect upgrades on county roads.
GDOT to make safety improvements in Lanier Co.