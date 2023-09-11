DOCO Commission, Public Works work to find solution to speeding issue across county

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission and Public Works are teaming up to tackle the ongoing speeding issue in Dougherty County.

Staff with Public Works said that the current policy doesn’t allow for speed bumps in residential areas above 30 miles per hour. And because of the ongoing speeding problem, they want to change the policy to accommodate that.

“There are already residents with 35 mile an hour speed limits, but they don’t qualify for speed bumps as the policy currently states,” Public Works Director Chucky Mathis said. “This change will allow those places that have speed limits of 35 and less to be a part of the change.”

Public Works also will conduct studies to see which residential areas may have more safety precautions.

“If it gets approved, then it gives the board more legitimate seal of it gives, gives them more autonomy to make decisions in areas that has speed limits that are 35 and below and not just 30 and below,” Mathis said.

However, some commissioners feel that other measures need to be taken before investing in speed bumps.

“Instead of going straight to the speed bumps or the speed tables, we might need to put in the place of stop signs or blinking signs or even not having a full street of speed bumps, but probably intervals of speed bumps,” District Two Commissioner Victor Edwards said.

If people notice speeding in their neighborhood and want to see something done about it, they can reach out to their local commissioner or call 311.

