We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Valdosta releases debris removal plans

Trucks will start picking up debris around Valdosta starting on Monday.
Trucks will start picking up debris around Valdosta starting on Monday.(Source: City of Valdosta)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta has announced its plans to remove debris from the right-of-way.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not provide direct services for debris removal, according to a release from the city.

Local government can receive reimbursement from FEMA for picking up debris from the right-of-way. The city is advising residents to remove debris from the right-of-way to speed up the process. Residents are also encouraged to cut down yard debris to six-foot sections for efficient removal by the city.

The city is acknowledging that there is a massive amount of debris to be collected and that it may take time to get to every area. Additional resources are being engaged to help expedite the process.

Debris removal teams will make several rounds to ensure that all debris is collected.

The city asks that citizens keep in mind that local governments cannot remove debris from private property. Residents on private property should put yard debris in one central location for collection coordinated with private subdivision HOA representatives.

Debris mixed with trash will not be picked up.

Starting on Monday, 13 trucks will rotate throughout the city until all debris is collected. The city is urging residents to be patient while the trucks make their rounds.

The debris removal process is crucial to ensuring the city’s safety and cleanliness, according to the city.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA

Latest News

Several South Georgia counties are commemorating 9/11.
South Ga. memorials, events to commemorate 9/11
On Sunday, debris removal contractors were out picking up any trees and power lines from...
Crews in Lowndes Co. continue debris clean up in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Crews in Lowndes County are restoring downed power lines in wake of Hurricane Idalia.
Crews in Lowndes Co. continue Idalia debris clean up
The SCBA is one of the major components of protecting firefighters when entering Immediately...
Bainbridge Public Safety awarded over $200,000 grant to replace vital equipment used by firefighters