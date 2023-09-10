We're Hiring Wednesday
South Ga. memorials, events to commemorate 9/11

Several South Georgia counties are commemorating 9/11.
Several South Georgia counties are commemorating 9/11.(MGN / Pexels)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sept. 11 is a time to remember those who died and those who helped save as many lives as possible during the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

Below is a list of memorials being held in South Georgia:

Berrien County

VFW 9/11 Memorial

The VFW post 5978 has placed 2,977 flags to represent the number of people who died during the terrorist attack. The memorial is directly in front of the Post, across Highway 125 and will be left up for the entire week.

Lowndes County

Valdosta-Lowndes 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

The memorial will be on the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse Lawn in Downtown Valdosta on Monday at 10 a.m.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA

The YMCA will host a fitness challenge on Monday where people can participate in a Memorial Climb. Those who participate will have to climb 10 flights of stairs to be entered into a raffle to win a free personal training session. Call (229) 244-4646 or (229) 559-8886 to register.

Tift County

City of Tifton

The city of Tifton will be hosting a Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Leroy Rogers Center. The ceremony is open to the public and will feature Mittie Vaughn as a guest speaker.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

