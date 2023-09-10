Politicians, athletes congratulate Atlanta native Coco Gauff after US Open win

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After winning the US Open and her first Grand Slam title at just 19, Atlanta native Coco Gauff has grabbed the world’s attention.

RELATED: Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka

Several celebrities and officials flocked to social media to congratulate Gauff on her success.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Atlanta native Coco Gauff helping upgrade city tennis courts, inspires young athletes

Both Barack and Michelle Obama posted about Gauff’s win on X, formerly Twitter.

“Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment!” Michelle wrote.

“We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come,” Barack said.

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023

Politicians from Georgia took notice, too. Sen. Raphael Warnock called Gauff’s performance “outstanding.”

“Georgia is so proud of you,” he wrote.

And of course, fellow athletes were thrilled for Gauff.

“my girl you are amazing!!!!” wrote Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion.

Congratulations Cocofina @CocoGauff 💖💖💖 my girl you are amazing!!!! — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 9, 2023

Roger Federer, a famous former professional tennis player, said he has been following Gauff for years.

“It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded,” he wrote.

Inspirational win @CocoGauff 🎉,

Been watching your 🎾 and following you for years. It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded.

You shine brighter than ever🌟#TEAM8 pic.twitter.com/BmtEnOz9O0 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.