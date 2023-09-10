First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening. However, all rain chances will come to an end into the night with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Monday will also feature isolated to scattered convection during the afternoon and evening hours, but most will stay dry during the day. A high-pressure system will start pushing further northward leading to fewer chances for rain by late Monday and Tuesday, but they will not be zero. Afternoon highs will be on the increase into the lower 90s with lows mainly in the low 70s. Tuesday will be a fairly dry day with fairly summer-like conditions in the low 90s once again.

Wednesday has the best chances for rain at around 30% to 40% as a frontal system inches closer. By the end of the week, we’ll eventually see high pressure taking over during the late week as it pushes a backdoor cold front into the area around Thursday. Temperatures could drop with that frontal with highs more fall-like in the mid to upper 80s with lower dew points as well. Lows will fall into the 60s for those later nights.

