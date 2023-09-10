We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

Moving forward, temperatures are climbing but not for long.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening. However, all rain chances will come to an end into the night with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Monday will also feature isolated to scattered convection during the afternoon and evening hours, but most will stay dry during the day. A high-pressure system will start pushing further northward leading to fewer chances for rain by late Monday and Tuesday, but they will not be zero. Afternoon highs will be on the increase into the lower 90s with lows mainly in the low 70s. Tuesday will be a fairly dry day with fairly summer-like conditions in the low 90s once again.

Wednesday has the best chances for rain at around 30% to 40% as a frontal system inches closer. By the end of the week, we’ll eventually see high pressure taking over during the late week as it pushes a backdoor cold front into the area around Thursday. Temperatures could drop with that frontal with highs more fall-like in the mid to upper 80s with lower dew points as well. Lows will fall into the 60s for those later nights.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The final scores for your favorite teams are in!
Final scores for week 4 South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Behind the bank.
Albany Code Enforcement talks financial burden of dilapidated buildings

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 09/10/23 6 PM
On Sunday, debris removal contractors were out picking up any trees and power lines from...
Crews in Lowndes Co. continue debris clean up in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Crews in Lowndes County are restoring downed power lines in wake of Hurricane Idalia.
Crews in Lowndes Co. continue Idalia debris clean up
Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia