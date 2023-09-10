We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County(Source:WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Twenty-five additional counties, which include 10 South Georgia counties, impacted by Hurricane Idalia are now eligible for disaster assistance, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

The disaster declaration now covers Bacon, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Lanier, Thomas and Tift counties for Public Assistance.

Public Assistance is available to state and local government entities and qualified not-for-profit organizations. It will provide financial aid for debris removal and emergency work.

On Friday, WALB reported that Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties will receive federal relief after President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Georgia.

Those three counties are now receiving Categories C-G assistance. These categories of assistance include permanent work, which is already designated for Individual Assistance, funding to help individuals and families with recovery efforts, and Public Assistance, debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Individual assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

Residents who live in one of the 10 South Georgia counties listed above can apply for assistance online or by calling (800) 621-3362.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The final scores for your favorite teams are in!
Final scores for week 4 South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Behind the bank.
Albany Code Enforcement talks financial burden of dilapidated buildings

Latest News

Gray Ghost Comics has been in business for four years with a high demand for card games and...
Tifton comic store celebrates 4th anniversary
What started off as just a comic store four years ago, has now seen an increase in the demand...
Tifton comic store celebrates 4th anniversary
Terron Hayes' held his official candidacy announcement on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff
Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.