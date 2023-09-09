USDA offering aid to Berrien Co. farmers suffering crop damage, losses after Hurricane Idalia

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging farmers in Berrien County to follow these three steps if they have suffered crop damage due to Hurricane Idalia.

Before taking any action, farmers are encouraged not to start cleanup, unless it is harmful or dangerous damage. All other damage should remain until the Farm Service Agency (FSA) adjuster completes his survey.

The first step to getting help is to document the damage and losses that have occurred.

The second step is to contact your crop insurance agent, if you have one, to report losses or damage. Be sure to also notify your crop insurance agent within 72 hours of the discovery of a loss. Provide a signed, written notice within 15 days of a loss to your insurance company.

The last step is to contact the local USDA FSA office at (706) 546-2266 before starting any cleanup so that everything can be documented properly and a waiver can be issued before cleanup.

Click here for more information on disaster assistance programs, farm loans, farmland damage assistance and crop losses.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.