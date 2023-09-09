We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

USDA offering aid to Berrien Co. farmers suffering crop damage, losses after Hurricane Idalia

Farmers in Berrien County can get help from the USDA with crops damaged from Hurricane Idalia.
Farmers in Berrien County can get help from the USDA with crops damaged from Hurricane Idalia.(WCAX)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging farmers in Berrien County to follow these three steps if they have suffered crop damage due to Hurricane Idalia.

Before taking any action, farmers are encouraged not to start cleanup, unless it is harmful or dangerous damage. All other damage should remain until the Farm Service Agency (FSA) adjuster completes his survey.

The first step to getting help is to document the damage and losses that have occurred.

The second step is to contact your crop insurance agent, if you have one, to report losses or damage. Be sure to also notify your crop insurance agent within 72 hours of the discovery of a loss. Provide a signed, written notice within 15 days of a loss to your insurance company.

The last step is to contact the local USDA FSA office at (706) 546-2266 before starting any cleanup so that everything can be documented properly and a waiver can be issued before cleanup.

Click here for more information on disaster assistance programs, farm loans, farmland damage assistance and crop losses.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latrenzo Brown's mugshot.
GBI, Dawson police charge man in connection to Dawson shooting
The Johnsons say they will take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
Kendrick Johnson’s parents expected to file documents alleging false information against Lowndes Co. sheriff
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
The suspect is currently in the Brooks County Jail.
GBI: Son charged with murder in father’s Brooks Co. shooting death
The final scores for your favorite teams are in!
Final scores for week 4 South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report

Latest News

It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA
The organization's program consists of 30-minute daily sessions at the Boys and Girls Club of...
South Ga. organization seeks to increase literacy rates in Thomas County
Staff with Code Enforcement say they’re doing all they can to cite these property owners,...
Albany looks for solutions to blighted buildings and financial issues they carry
Behind the bank.
Albany Code Enforcement talks financial burden of dilapidated buildings