Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with active warrants in Lee and Dougherty counties.

Jaquan Tyree Williams, 31, has active arrest warrants in Lee County for criminal damage to property and probation violation. He also has an arrest warrant in Dougherty County for criminal trespass family violence, according to officials.

He stands at 5′10 and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and a black beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

