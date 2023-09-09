First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -We have a moderately unstable airmass that will result in a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening. However, rain chances will wrap up into the night with lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.

On Sunday, We start the day on the drier side with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will climb toward the upper 80s and low 90s across the region, but a few scattered showers will form during the afternoon and evening, especially along the I-75 corridor as slightly higher moisture will be present in this area. Overnight on Sunday, that upper troughing will keep our stationary front in place to kick off the next work week. Lows will return to the low 70s, but a few spots could see an upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

A few scattered showers will be possible each day next week, but the highest chances will not arrive into the next weekend. A cold front will make its way to the area by the middle of the week which will help lower temperatures slightly. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s with upper 60s for lows as a cold front drops south into the area.

