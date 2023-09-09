We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

A few showers and storms are possible on Sunday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -We have a moderately unstable airmass that will result in a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening. However, rain chances will wrap up into the night with lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.

On Sunday, We start the day on the drier side with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will climb toward the upper 80s and low 90s across the region, but a few scattered showers will form during the afternoon and evening, especially along the I-75 corridor as slightly higher moisture will be present in this area. Overnight on Sunday, that upper troughing will keep our stationary front in place to kick off the next work week. Lows will return to the low 70s, but a few spots could see an upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

A few scattered showers will be possible each day next week, but the highest chances will not arrive into the next weekend. A cold front will make its way to the area by the middle of the week which will help lower temperatures slightly. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s with upper 60s for lows as a cold front drops south into the area.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latrenzo Brown's mugshot.
GBI, Dawson police charge man in connection to Dawson shooting
The final scores for your favorite teams are in!
Final scores for week 4 South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
The Johnsons say they will take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
Kendrick Johnson’s parents expected to file documents alleging false information against Lowndes Co. sheriff
Behind the bank.
Albany Code Enforcement talks financial burden of dilapidated buildings

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie First Alert Forecast 09/09/23 6 PM
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lanier and Tift Counties are among the 10 Georgia counties...
Several South Ga. counties eligible for disaster loans for Idalia damage, center to open in Valdosta to help businesses, residents recover
Farmers in Berrien County can get help from the USDA with crops damaged from Hurricane Idalia.
USDA offering aid to Berrien Co. farmers suffering crop damage, losses after Hurricane Idalia
WALB First Alert Weather
Isolated storms through the weekend