We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff

Chief Deputy Terron Hayes
Chief Deputy Terron Hayes(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Chief Deputy Terron Hayes has officially announced his candidacy for Dougherty County sheriff.

On August 1, Sheriff Kevin Sproul announced that he does not plan to run for re-election in 2024.

He is reportedly eager to build upon the success of current Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul. Sproul introduced and endorsed Hayes.

Hayes outlined his vision should he be elected to be the county’s 19th sheriff. Jail to Jobs and assisting the current workforce to obtain degrees are among his vision.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latrenzo Brown's mugshot.
GBI, Dawson police charge man in connection to Dawson shooting
The final scores for your favorite teams are in!
Final scores for week 4 South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
The Johnsons say they will take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
Kendrick Johnson’s parents expected to file documents alleging false information against Lowndes Co. sheriff
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased

Latest News

Jaquan Tyree Williams mugshot.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with warrants in Lee, Dougherty Co.
Cecil Ewing was found deceased.
Lee Co. sheriff ends search after 72-year-old man found deceased
Farmers in Berrien County can get help from the USDA with crops damaged from Hurricane Idalia.
USDA offering aid to Berrien Co. farmers suffering crop damage, losses after Hurricane Idalia
The organization's program consists of 30-minute daily sessions at the Boys and Girls Club of...
South Ga. organization seeks to increase literacy rates in Thomas County