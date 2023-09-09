Dougherty Co. chief deputy announces candidacy for sheriff

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Chief Deputy Terron Hayes has officially announced his candidacy for Dougherty County sheriff.

On August 1, Sheriff Kevin Sproul announced that he does not plan to run for re-election in 2024.

He is reportedly eager to build upon the success of current Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul. Sproul introduced and endorsed Hayes.

Hayes outlined his vision should he be elected to be the county’s 19th sheriff. Jail to Jobs and assisting the current workforce to obtain degrees are among his vision.

