Week 4: Here’s who’s hitting the gridiron in South Georgia tonight

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

Game of the Week: Lee County @ Colquitt County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Rock Creek @ Lowndes, 8:00 PM

9/8 – Warner Robbins @ Valdosta, 8:00 PM

5A

9/8 – Coffee @ Bolles, FL, 7:30 PM

4A

9/1 – Monroe @ Westover, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Cairo @ Godby, 7:30 PM

3A

9/8 – Bainbridge @ Thomasville, 7:30 PM

9/7 – Hapeville Charter @ Dougherty, 7:30 PM (Hugh Mills) FINAL: Dougherty 47, Hapeville 0

2A

9/8 – Lanier County @ Berrien, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Fitzgerald @ Madison County, FL, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Crisp County @ Sumter County, 7:30 PM

9/7 – Worth County @ Central-Macon, 7:30 PM FINAL: Worth 49, Central-Macon 0

A Division 1

9/8 – Mitchell County @ Brooks County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Turner County @ Irwin County, 7:30 PM

A Division 2

9/8 – Pelham @ Wilcox County, 7:30 PM

Terrell County @ Early County - Postponed

9/8 – Miller County @ Telfair County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Bacon County @ Atkinson County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Randolph-Clay @ Pike County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Cook @ Clinch County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Schley County @ Bleckely County, 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man

9/8 – Brookwood @ Stratford, 7:30 PM

9/8 - Valwood @ Georgia Christian, 7:30 PM

9/8 – SGA @ Deerfield-Windsor, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Gatewood @ Southland Academy, 7:00 PM

9/8 – Westfield @ Tiftarea, 7:30 PM

GIAA 8-Man

9/8 – Holy Spirit Prep @ Crisp Academy, 7:00 PM

9/8 – Baconton Charter @ Southwest Georgia STEM Charter, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Community Christian @ Sherwood Christian, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Stewart County @ Notre Dame Academy FINAL: Stewart 48, Notre Dame 34

9/8 – Westwood @ David Emanuel Academy, 7:30 PM

