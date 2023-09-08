Week 4: Here’s who’s hitting the gridiron in South Georgia tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

7A

Game of the Week: Lee County @ Colquitt County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Rock Creek @ Lowndes, 8:00 PM

9/8 – Warner Robbins @ Valdosta, 8:00 PM

5A

9/8 – Coffee @ Bolles, FL, 7:30 PM

4A

9/1 – Monroe @ Westover, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Cairo @ Godby, 7:30 PM

3A

9/8 – Bainbridge @ Thomasville, 7:30 PM

9/7 – Hapeville Charter @ Dougherty, 7:30 PM (Hugh Mills) FINAL: Dougherty 47, Hapeville 0

2A

9/8 – Lanier County @ Berrien, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Fitzgerald @ Madison County, FL, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Crisp County @ Sumter County, 7:30 PM

9/7 – Worth County @ Central-Macon, 7:30 PM FINAL: Worth 49, Central-Macon 0

A Division 1

9/8 – Mitchell County @ Brooks County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Turner County @ Irwin County, 7:30 PM

A Division 2

9/8 – Pelham @ Wilcox County, 7:30 PM

Terrell County @ Early County - Postponed

9/8 – Miller County @ Telfair County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Bacon County @ Atkinson County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Randolph-Clay @ Pike County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Cook @ Clinch County, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Schley County @ Bleckely County, 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man

9/8 – Brookwood @ Stratford, 7:30 PM

9/8 - Valwood @ Georgia Christian, 7:30 PM

9/8 – SGA @ Deerfield-Windsor, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Gatewood @ Southland Academy, 7:00 PM

9/8 – Westfield @ Tiftarea, 7:30 PM

GIAA 8-Man

9/8 – Holy Spirit Prep @ Crisp Academy, 7:00 PM

9/8 – Baconton Charter @ Southwest Georgia STEM Charter, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Community Christian @ Sherwood Christian, 7:30 PM

9/8 – Stewart County @ Notre Dame Academy FINAL: Stewart 48, Notre Dame 34

9/8 – Westwood @ David Emanuel Academy, 7:30 PM

