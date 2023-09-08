Week 4 game of the week: Lee County @ Colquitt

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - By week four most teams have a good sense of their identity.

For Colquitt County and Lee County it’s been since summer, and that’s why this week’s matchup is such a highly anticipated game. Two of the best in South Georgia, and our WALB game of the week.

The Trojans are going into this matchup in the same position they were a year ago, undefeated, and the program still winless against Colquitt County. Friday will mark their first away game of the year and Coach Frabrizio says he knows going up against the Packers at the Hawg Pen won’t be easy, but his team is trying to keep things business as usual.

“We try to take each game the same. Preparation each and every week and the same format of how we go about preparing for things. You know there’s no doubt it’s a big game. You can feel that it’s a big game for the community, a big game for our school and you know our kids, and our school. Trying to keep everything the same and keep level headed and just prepare like we do every week,” said Coach Dean Fabrizio.

The Trojans are 0-11 against the Pack, losing by over 20 points last meeting.

If they’d like to see a different outcome on Friday then there’s no room for error.

“When you play a team that’s as talented and well coached as Colquitt County and with the tradition that they have there you’ve got to play hard for four quarters. You know we talk a lot about not having lapses out there. We can’t play well most of the game and have lapses here or there versus a team that’s as good as they are. They will take advantage of that. That’s something we’ve got to be able to do is be able to keep focus the entire game, not have situations where we just lose focus or lose our concentration here or there because that’ll really hurt us throughout the game,” said Coach Fabrizio.

The Packers’ biggest task this will be containing the trojan’s star running back Ousmane Kromah. Kromah rushed for 202 yards and had 46 receiving yards in last year’s meeting. Now that the Packers are a little more familiar with his game, Coach Calhoun knows what his team will have to do to slow him down come Friday night.

“I really don’t think you can shut a guy like him down. I really don’t think you can shut a team like them down. If we can keep him out of the endzone you know, I mean that’s obviously number one. He’s really good, the offensive line is really good. They’ve got tight ends that are really good so it starts up front. Their quarterback poses some threats too. He’s got a good arm and he’s really good. They use him in the run game too but obviously it’s the running back. Can you shut him down? No. Can you try to slow him down? I hope so. You know that’s playing good team defense and being gap sound and trying to get more than just one hat to the ball cause it’s hard to bring him down with just one guy,” said Coach Sean Calhoun.

