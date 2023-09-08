Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community

Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world. (KRIS, ELIZABETH BURKES, CNN)
By KRIS staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A tortoise has been reunited with her owner after pulling an escape act from their home in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I went out about 9ish to go feed her and I see her enclosure is tipped up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, no,’” Elizabeth Burkes, Marmalade the tortoise’s owner, described.

Burkes has had Marmalade as a pet for a couple of weeks. She first wandered her way into the family’s house, and soon wandered into their hearts.

Once she realized Marmalade was nowhere to be found on Thursday morning, she turned to social media to find her tortoise on the run.

“I’m panicking and I saw that she was by the highway,” Burkes said. “So I comment on the lady’s post and everything and she gets me in contact with the guy who had her and they had me identify her and that was how I got her back.”

Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is the third-largest species in the world, and she’s only about 5 years old.

The specific tortoises are known to be escape artists, a skill Marmalade seems to have mastered.

“We’re likely going to bury some chicken wire or some kind of wiring underneath so she won’t dig under the fence this time,” Burkes added.

Burkes has an idea where Marmalade would have visited if she had the chance.

“Somewhere where it’s very grassy, like tall grass and just like an open field, probably a golf course or like a duck pond,” Burkes said.

Copyright 2023 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is currently in the Brooks County Jail.
GBI: Son charged with murder in father’s Brooks Co. shooting death
Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Suspect in armed robbery.
Albany police searching for suspect in armed robbery
Photo of tractor hit and run suspect Joseph Fender.
Man suspected of Brooks Co. hit and run with stolen tractor arrested in Colquitt Co.

Latest News

Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise back home after escaping
The deadline to stop a potential UAW strike is now less than a week away. (CNN, WXYZ, GENERAL...
UAW strike looms after it finds GM offer 'insulting'
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged as cops solve 1984 'Baby Mary' case