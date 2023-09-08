Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo is bringing back a fan favorite after three years.

The red velvet Oreo returns to shelves next week for a limited time. It was the “most-requested” flavor, according to Nabisco.

The cookie consists of a layer of cream cheese creme sandwiched between two red velvet-flavored cookies.

Fans have been requesting these Oreos be brought back since they left stores in 2020.

By the way, the traditional chocolate Oreo flavor and red velvet are not the same thing.

Red velvet cake is not simply just a chocolate cake with red food dye in it.

While it does have more cocoa than a basic chocolate cake in its recipe, the taste is more like a mashup of chocolate and vanilla.

Red velvet brings the total to 12 varieties of Oreos available, including mint, dark chocolate and hazelnut.

The red velvet Oreo is returning to shelves for a limited time, Nabisco said.
The red velvet Oreo is returning to shelves for a limited time, Nabisco said.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is currently in the Brooks County Jail.
GBI: Son charged with murder in father’s Brooks Co. shooting death
Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Suspect in armed robbery.
Albany police searching for suspect in armed robbery
Photo of tractor hit and run suspect Joseph Fender.
Man suspected of Brooks Co. hit and run with stolen tractor arrested in Colquitt Co.

Latest News

FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
Lowndes Co. receives approval for federal disaster relief in wake of Idalia
Lowndes joins Cook and Glynn Counties to receive federal grant relief funds
President Biden approves major disaster declaration