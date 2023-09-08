Ask the Expert
More rain but most stay dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From quiet to wet and stormy Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms pushed across SGA with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail. Evening storms are weakening however as a weak front slide into SGA, isolated storms are likely in areas along and east of I-75 overnight.

Drier air pushes in behind the boundary which drops rain chances to isolated Friday afternoon and evening. This may hamper some Friday night football games in areas around Lowndes County.

Chances of rain continue into the weekend along the stalled front. Not a washout however isolated showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon then drier on Sunday. Seasonal temperatures are on tap for the weekend with highs upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s around 70.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified to a major hurricane Category 4 storm this afternoon. NHC says Lee will likely be a Category 5 with max winds 165mph by Friday afternoon. For now, the projected track keeps Lee away from the SE however dangerous rip current and high surfs can be expected along the East Coast. Also, Tropical Storm Margot formed in the eastern Atlantic. The storm will curve from away from any land areas therefore it’s not a threat. The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet.

