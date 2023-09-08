Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Lee Co. sheriff searching for missing 72-year-old man

Cecil Ewing was last seen on Friday morning.
Cecil Ewing was last seen on Friday morning.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Cecil Durrell Ewing was last seen in the Leland Ferrell area of Lee County on Friday morning.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts. It is unknown what color shirt he may be wearing.

He also drives a black 2019 Nissan Frontier.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is currently in the Brooks County Jail.
GBI: Son charged with murder in father’s Brooks Co. shooting death
Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany
Suspect in armed robbery.
Albany police searching for suspect in armed robbery
The Johnsons say they will take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
Kendrick Johnson’s parents expected to file documents alleging false information against Lowndes Co. sheriff

Latest News

Behind the bank.
Albany Code Enforcement talks financial burden of dilapidated buildings
Some were without power for seven full days due to Hurricane Idalia.
Georgia counties to receive funds from federal disaster declaration after Hurricane Idalia
Six-year-old Amelia Ellinburg returned to school this year after being diagnosed with a...
6 year old Lowndes Co. girl celebrates her remission from eye cancer
WALB's Jim Wallace talks with Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Coordinator Kelly Henry...
Ga. Farm Bureau's Farm Passport supports local farmers by encouraging agritourism