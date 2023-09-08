Lee Co. sheriff searching for missing 72-year-old man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Cecil Durrell Ewing was last seen in the Leland Ferrell area of Lee County on Friday morning.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts. It is unknown what color shirt he may be wearing.

He also drives a black 2019 Nissan Frontier.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.