Isolated storms through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it was a dry morning for most, some got wet heading out the door. Areas along and east of I-75 had showers and strong storms early Friday. The activity ended shortly after sunrise followed by rather quiet conditions into the afternoon.

Ahead of a slow-moving cold front, isolated showers and storms have been developing. Look for periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning early evening. Otherwise, drier air moves in behind the front with gradually clearing and temperatures falling into the upper 60s low 70s for a seasonably mild Saturday morning. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix with isolated showers and storms through the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday mostly dry and seasonal with as a few passing showers and highs upper 80s low 90s.

Really nice conditions continue early week. Look for abundant sunshine and seasonably warm highs low 90s and lows low 70s.

Next chance of rain midweek as a cold front slide east. Ahead of the boundary isolated showers and storms then behind it drier and cooler air. This brings a hint of fall late week into the weekend.

In the Atlantic, extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Lee tracking WNW across the Atlantic. Lee’s projected track stay away from land but brings significant impacts of dangerous rip currents and high surfs to the Islands and eventually to the East Coast. Consensus among the models continue with a sharp turn north steering clear of a direct impact to the lower 48. We’re watching it closely. The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet.

