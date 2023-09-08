Ask the Expert
GBI, Dawson police charge man in connection to Dawson shooting

Latrenzo Brown's mugshot.
Latrenzo Brown's mugshot.(Source: Terrell County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), along with the Dawson Police Department, have charged a suspect wanted for a January 2023 shooting at Albritten Funeral Home.

WALB previously reported that Dawson’s former mayor and Albritten Funeral Home owner, Robert Albritten, was shot during an armed robbery attempt.

Latrenzo Brown, 24, of Dawson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.

On Jan. 23, Dawson police requested the GBI’s help investigating a shooting incident involving an 80-year-old man who was shot at Albritten’s Funeral Services.

Officers responded to the location and found the victim injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Phoebe-Putney Hospital in Albany, where he was treated for his injuries.

Brown is currently in the Terrell County Jail.

Other charges stemming from Brown’s arrest are unclear at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

People can also send anonymous tips online by calling 1(800) 579-TIPS or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

