Albany Code Enforcement talks financial burden of dilapidated buildings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Code Enforcement is out in full force, working to cite property owners who aren’t taking care of their buildings.

City leaders said that not only do dilapidated properties create an eyesore for the city, but they also create somewhat of a burden.

“Sometimes the properties are just not worth actually what it costs to demo them,” City Attorney Nathan Davis said.

“Yes upfront, that cost associated with demolition is paid for by the city,” Code Enforcement Director Nathaniel Norman said. “But the city hopes to recoup that property amount from the property owner over time.”

City commissioner John Howard says he’s been working with Code Enforcement to reopen one particular case involving an old Suntrust Bank. He said that the abandoned building creates yet another problem for the city.

“It was boarded up several years ago, the glass has been broken and I’m afraid that if we don’t fort it boarded up or demolished, that something else will happen,” Howard said. “Someone could go in and set a fire to this bank.”

Staff with Code Enforcement say they’re doing all they can to cite these property owners, hoping to make the Good Life city better.

“Dilapidated structures always place a burden on the city because it breeds different types of things such as rodents or people going in and out and even unsightly to the community,” Norman said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.