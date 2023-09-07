Ask the Expert
Two suspects in custody after fleeing Crisp Co. deputies, one wanted in Albany(Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, after warrants were found by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On Wednesday, a Crisp County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop of two suspects in a gray Dodge Challenger, near Hwy 300 at the Hwy 41 intersection in Cordele, according to the CCSO.

The Deputy discovered that Makel Thomas, 26 had an outstanding warrant in Albany, Ga. and fled the scene on foot. Just before 3:00 a.m., deputies were notified that a man on a porch was asking for help.

When CCSO arrived on the scene, Thomas fled again on foot and was not found until Thursday morning at around 6:30 a.m. He was arrested near the Hwy 300 and I-75 intersection.

Micaela Johnson, 25 left the scene and was found later that evening, at around 7:45 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, per officials.

Both Johnson and Thomas were transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Thomas and Johnson were both charged with 2 counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, 2 counts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, marijuana, less than 1 oz and 2 counts prescription drugs not in the original container.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

