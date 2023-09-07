Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Kendall Faith King, 12, is a runway.

According to the TCSO, the juvenile is not believed to be in danger.

If you have information of her location, please contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315.

