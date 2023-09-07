Ask the Expert
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Kendall Faith King, Thomas Co. missing juvenile
Kendall Faith King, Thomas Co. missing juvenile(Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO)  is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Kendall Faith King, 12, is a runway.

According to the TCSO, the juvenile is not believed to be in danger.

If you have information of her location, please contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315.

