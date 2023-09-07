Texas study sees success with pig-specific toxin to decrease populations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wild pigs are a widespread issue not only in South Georgia, but also in Texas.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Wildlife Service has conducted a field study regarding a wild pig toxin in Texas. The study was conducted over the course of two years all over Texas and was led by Dr. John Tomecek, Texas A&M AgriLife associate professor and head of the National Wild Pig Taskforce.

The pig toxicant “Kaput” was tested in several environments and throughout different seasons across Texas.

“We used it throughout the different seasons of the year to see if it could be effective for land owners making a difference with pigs on their property,” Tomecek said. “And we had private folks that applied it.”

The people who participated in the study were taught how to apply the product on their private property. However, the participants were responsible for applying the product diligently.

“What we saw is that folks that really put in the time and effort and were diligent in following instructions got a really good kill on pigs on their property, and after a year using the product, we saw the pig numbers and the damages on those properties went way down from what they had experienced and some places just didn’t have pigs anymore after a year of that,” he said.

They also tested on different animals that might be in those areas to see if they would be able to get into the feeder with the pig toxin. When everything worked properly, no other animals were able to access the feeder.

“The only thing I would say, which won’t surprise anybody, is that pigs are rough on things. So after a while, you can expect to have to make repairs to the feeder or just have to replace it,” he said. “But, you know, generally speaking, those repairs aren’t anything that a person who’s used to working on a farm or a ranch aren’t used to anyway.”

Tomecek also advice people who already have methods to get rid of pigs, like trapping or shooting, should consider “Kaput” as a new tool to help get rid of pigs, if it comes to the market.

“You will still need all those other tools in your toolbox, so don’t think that any one tool can do it all. No, no one tool. Can’t trapping, shooting, even a toxicant. Nothing is going to be a silver bullet. That’s the thing. I have to emphasize to everybody,” he said.

