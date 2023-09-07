GBI: Son charged with murder in father’s Brooks Co. shooting death

PAVO, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County man has been charged with murder in connection to his father’s death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Robert Rose was shot and killed in his home on the 700 Block of Old Pavo Road on Friday, Sept. 1, the GBI said in a release.

After Robert Roses’ death, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help in the investigation.

After investigating the scene, Rory Rose, Robert’s son who lived with him, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the investigation.

He is currently in the Brooks County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 263-7558.

