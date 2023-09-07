First Alert Weather
Scattered Strong PM Storms
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Heat & humidity peak today with a good chance of showers and storms to follow. A few storms could turn strong. Rain chances shift southeast Friday. Temperatures will not be as hot. Mostly dry this weekend with seasonable temperatures. Heating up for the first part of next week. Rain chances return mid-week with our next cold front.
