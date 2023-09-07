Change Center, Dougherty Co. EMS talk addiction and recovery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Places like the Change Center and Aspire Behavioral Health are working to spread awareness about addiction and recovery.

In July, Dougherty County EMS administered twenty-three doses of Narcan to reverse overdoses. According to those on the front lines of the drug epidemic in Albany, there are some indicators that make these overdoses easier to anticipate, like when major drug dealers receive new shipments of drugs.

“You can always tell when a new shipment comes in because our overdoses will spike,” Training & Compliance Supervisor, Erskin Livingston, said. “If a new shipment comes in, we may get three or four overdoses a day and it’ll last for several days until it calms back down and then we’re back to our normal one a day or so. One every other day, something like that.”

But staff with the Change Center say that while addiction is a huge problem nationally, they are starting to see more and more people interested in recovery locally.

“Over 800,000 people are in recovery in the state of Georgia,” Program Director, Alesha Burgman, said. “Recovery is just catching on. Recovery is a movement right now and so everybody’s just becoming part of it. We know that recovery doesn’t just affect the individual, it affects the entire family.”

The Change Center actively works to provide recovery support to those individuals with events like their annual “Recovery in the Streets.”

"Recovery in the Streets" flyer. (WALB)

“We are the only program that is nonclinical,” Burgman said. “Everybody that works at the Change Center is in long term recovery. And what we do is try to help individuals achieve and maintain long term recovery. And so it starts with having that support and having people that you can identify with.”

“It provides a place for people who are just like me, who have an addiction, who have mental issues, whether you’re diagnosed or not,” Change Center member, Tommy Hollis, said.

The Recovery in the Streets event is Thursday, September 7th from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. downtown near the Flint River Aquarium. It’s for the whole family, and there will be information provided for recovery resources.

