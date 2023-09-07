Ask the Expert
Albany police searching for suspect in armed robbery

Suspect in armed robbery.
Suspect in armed robbery.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred at the Stop and Shop on Clarke Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves, pink jacket, dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100.

