Wetter and potentially stormy late Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quiet weather pattern with tons of sunshine and seasonably warm upper 80s low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, clear with seasonably mild low 70s.

Thursday off to a sunny start. Look for increasing clouds and rain chances through the afternoon and evening. SPC has SGA in a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and small hail.

As a front slowly sides south most dry out however isolated showers remain possible along and south of the boundary which stalls into the weekend.

Friday drier air filters in behind the front which brings sunshine for most with highs low-mid 90s. Look for isolated showers and storms in our eastern and southern counties into early evening.

Chances of rain hold along the front stalls through the weekend. More seasonal temperatures will be on tap with highs low 90s and lows around 70.

In the tropics, all eyes on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic. It’s projected to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane by the weekend. Closer to home in the Gulf all quiet.

