Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Breanna Parker was shot and killed on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m.
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide
Sheriff Dewey's post about Joseph Fender.
Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run
Items seized during an Albany drug bust on Aug. 31, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Albany drug bust, over $30K seized
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Latest News

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Google reaches tentative settlement with all 50 states over alleged app store monopoly
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
A 20-year-old giraffe named Mahali has been placed in hospice care after showing signs of...
Zoo providing beloved 20-year-old giraffe with hospice care
The bus tour stopped in Moultrie on Wednesday to bring awareness to those who have overdosed...
Bus tour raising awareness on drug addiction kicks off in Moultrie
This image provided by Gianluca Masi shows the comet C/2023 P1 Nishimura and its tail seen from...
Across the Northern Hemisphere, now’s the time to catch a new comet before it vanishes for 400 years