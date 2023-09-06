South Ga. banks, businesses seeing increase in fraud

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Business leaders and banks in South Georgia are concerned about the increase in fraud that they are seeing.

“One of the biggest concerns we’ve seen is people placing bills and writing checks to pay bills in their mailbox, and those are actually getting stolen. So we absolutely tell people all the time do not do that,” Tommy Clark, Southwest Georgia regional president for Colony Bank, said.

If a check needs to be mailed, he recommends that you go inside the post office, or better yet, pay the bill online.

“It’s actually organized crime. These are highly skilled people,” Clark said.

He also suggests that people check their bank accounts daily, whether they are using online or mobile banking. People should check to see what’s clearing their accounts.

Clark says the increase in fraud is gang activity.

“So, the traditional ways that gangs made money has shifted to bank fraud, it’s, it’s 100% profit,” Clark said. “There’s no cost in it. So everything in bank fraud, everything that is organized crime. To make is 100% profit, so we expect it to continue to go up, you know.”

As far as businesses go, there is an alternative that helps keep them safe since they write higher dollar checks. Positive pay allows a business to go in every morning and see what’s trying the clear their account, according to Clark.

“There’s a difference between cleared and trying to clear, and they can decision what they choose to let clear and what they choose to return. And that’s been very successful,” he said.

Clark suggests checking that people and businesses check their accounts daily to make sure that they don’t become victims of fraud on the consumer side or the individual account owner.

