National Indoor Soccer League unveils name of new Albany team

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday, the National Indoor Soccer League unveiled the name of the Albany team that will be starting in January 2024.

The team, named the Albany Aces, will begin their 16-game season soon, and they’re looking for athletes in the city to play for their team.

Both men and women are welcome to apply and once the players are in line, they will compete against teams in Columbus, Georgia, Florida and even as far as Memphis, Tennessee.

“You know, it’s an opportunity for people to come out and have some family entertainment at an affordable price, and you know, spend time together. It’s a tough world right now, you need some diversions,” Albany League Commissioner Gary Tufford said.

Once the season ramps up, the league and Flint River Entertainment Complex are expecting this to positively impact the economy in Albany.

“Folks will be in downtown Albany, eating before the game. Hopefully, we’ll bring in other teams’ fans, and they’ll be staying in town and eating. So, I think it’ll have a significant impact,” Victor Landry, general manager of Flint River Entertainment Complex, said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.