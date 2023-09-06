Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

National Indoor Soccer League unveils name of new Albany team

Once the season ramps up, the league and Flint River Entertainment Complex are expecting this...
Once the season ramps up, the league and Flint River Entertainment Complex are expecting this to positively impact the economy in Albany.(MGN)
By Riley Armant
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday, the National Indoor Soccer League unveiled the name of the Albany team that will be starting in January 2024.

The team, named the Albany Aces, will begin their 16-game season soon, and they’re looking for athletes in the city to play for their team.

Both men and women are welcome to apply and once the players are in line, they will compete against teams in Columbus, Georgia, Florida and even as far as Memphis, Tennessee.

“You know, it’s an opportunity for people to come out and have some family entertainment at an affordable price, and you know, spend time together. It’s a tough world right now, you need some diversions,” Albany League Commissioner Gary Tufford said.

Once the season ramps up, the league and Flint River Entertainment Complex are expecting this to positively impact the economy in Albany.

“Folks will be in downtown Albany, eating before the game. Hopefully, we’ll bring in other teams’ fans, and they’ll be staying in town and eating. So, I think it’ll have a significant impact,” Victor Landry, general manager of Flint River Entertainment Complex, said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Breanna Parker was shot and killed on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m.
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide
Sheriff Dewey's post about Joseph Fender.
Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run
Items seized during an Albany drug bust on Aug. 31, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Albany drug bust, over $30K seized
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Georgia continues to provide essential support to those affected by the...
Bainbridge Salvation Army continues aid and support to affected communities
The Salvation Army of Georgia continues to provide essential support to those affected by the...
Bainbridge Salvation Army continues aid and support to affected communities
Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour makes its first stop in Moultrie.
Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour impact on Moultrie community
The crash happened on Highway 19 at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
2 injured in Camilla highway crash